Out of this world toys for adults and other stories

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Red-handed.” Storytellers shared stories on the back wall of Spencers, a frat star’s adrenaline rush, and where not to spread your brother’s ashes.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radioo Storytellers pose.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Adrienne explains her desire to not get arrested.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey . Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: John Kobe

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Jacob Glombowski