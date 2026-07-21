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Worth Repeating

Out of this world toys for adults and other stories

By Tori Pool ,
Nina Garcia
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:59 PM CDT
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Chandler explains that it was really just easy to walk out.
Alejandra Sol Casas / Texas Public Radio
Chandler explains that it was really just easy to walk out.

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Red-handed.” Storytellers shared stories on the back wall of Spencers, a frat star’s adrenaline rush, and where not to spread your brother’s ashes.

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Red-handed.” Storytellers shared stories on the back wall of Spencers, a frat star’s adrenaline rush, and where not to spread your brother’s ashes.

Storytellers pose.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radioo
Storytellers pose.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Adrienne explains her desire to not get arrested.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Adrienne explains her desire to not get arrested.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: John Kobe

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Jacob Glombowski

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Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool
Nina Garcia
Recently graduated from NYU and born and raised in San Antonio, Tx.
See stories by Nina Garcia