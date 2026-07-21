Out of this world toys for adults and other stories
In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Red-handed.” Storytellers shared stories on the back wall of Spencers, a frat star’s adrenaline rush, and where not to spread your brother’s ashes.
In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Red-handed.” Storytellers shared stories on the back wall of Spencers, a frat star’s adrenaline rush, and where not to spread your brother’s ashes.
Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.
If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.
Produced by Texas Public Radio
Live Event Sound: John Kobe
Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati
Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas
Video Production: Jacob Glombowski