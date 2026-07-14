An exotic dancer named Fireball and other stories

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, our storytellers explore the theme “Uninvited.” These storytellers delve into doing the most to prove your parents wrong, 2012 hair trends as lice repellent, and a one-night stand turned squatter. From surreal to shocking, these stories show that even the guests that are wanted can overstay their welcome.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Jorge explains there were MULTIPLE spiders.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Victoria explains why a flat iron saved her hair at camp.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey . Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Jacob Glombowski