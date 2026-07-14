An exotic dancer named Fireball and other stories
In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Uninvited.” Storytellers shared stories on landlord specials, a camp breakout, and an exotic dancer named Fireball. Each story demonstrates how an uninvited guest reveals the craziness of everyday life.
In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, our storytellers explore the theme “Uninvited.” These storytellers delve into doing the most to prove your parents wrong, 2012 hair trends as lice repellent, and a one-night stand turned squatter. From surreal to shocking, these stories show that even the guests that are wanted can overstay their welcome.
Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.
If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.
Produced by Texas Public Radio
Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente
Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati
Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas
Video Production: Jacob Glombowski