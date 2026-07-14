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Worth Repeating

An exotic dancer named Fireball and other stories

By Tori Pool ,
Nina Garcia
Published July 14, 2026 at 6:32 PM CDT
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Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Uninvited.” Storytellers shared stories on landlord specials, a camp breakout, and an exotic dancer named Fireball. Each story demonstrates how an uninvited guest reveals the craziness of everyday life.

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, our storytellers explore the theme “Uninvited.” These storytellers delve into doing the most to prove your parents wrong, 2012 hair trends as lice repellent, and a one-night stand turned squatter. From surreal to shocking, these stories show that even the guests that are wanted can overstay their welcome.

Jorge explains there were MULTIPLE spiders.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Jorge explains there were MULTIPLE spiders.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Victoria explains why a flat iron saved her hair at camp.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Victoria explains why a flat iron saved her hair at camp.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Jacob Glombowski

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Worth Repeating Worth Repeatingpodcast
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool
Nina Garcia
Recently graduated from NYU and born and raised in San Antonio, Tx.
See stories by Nina Garcia