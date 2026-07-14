Lockdown lovers and other stories
In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Uninvited.” These stories feature the world’s worst housewarming gifts, love in a lockdown, a judgmental grandma, and the spiritual meaning of a racoon. Each of these stories highlights the moments where uninvited guests (or comments) became lessons on life and love.
In this episode of Worth Repeating, our storytellers explore the theme “Uninvited.” Stories include the need to exclude booze while renewing your lease, sad potatoes, poorly placed pregnancy comments, and an animal lover’s lesson on boundaries. These stories showcase how something or someone uninvited turned daily life upside down.
Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.
If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.
Produced by Texas Public Radio
Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente
Podcast Production: Jacob Rosat
Photography: Alejandra Sol Casa
Video Production: Jacob Glombowski