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Worth Repeating

Lockdown lovers and other stories

By Tori Pool ,
Nina Garcia
Published July 14, 2026 at 6:20 PM CDT
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Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Uninvited.” These stories feature the world’s worst housewarming gifts, love in a lockdown, a judgmental grandma, and the spiritual meaning of a racoon. Each of these stories highlights the moments where uninvited guests (or comments) became lessons on life and love.

In this episode of Worth Repeating, our storytellers explore the theme “Uninvited.” Stories include the need to exclude booze while renewing your lease, sad potatoes, poorly placed pregnancy comments, and an animal lover’s lesson on boundaries. These stories showcase how something or someone uninvited turned daily life upside down.

Gerard explains his motivation for choosing his new home.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Gerard explains his motivation for choosing his new home.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Nalani shares that she is not expecting despite her grandmother continuously asking.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Nalani shares that she is not expecting despite her grandmother continuously asking.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosat

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casa

Video Production: Jacob Glombowski

Worth Repeating
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool
Nina Garcia
Recently graduated from NYU and born and raised in San Antonio, Tx.
See stories by Nina Garcia