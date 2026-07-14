Lockdown lovers and other stories

In this episode of Worth Repeating, our storytellers explore the theme “Uninvited.” Stories include the need to exclude booze while renewing your lease, sad potatoes, poorly placed pregnancy comments, and an animal lover’s lesson on boundaries. These stories showcase how something or someone uninvited turned daily life upside down.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Gerard explains his motivation for choosing his new home.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Nalani shares that she is not expecting despite her grandmother continuously asking.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey . Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosat

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casa

Video Production: Jacob Glombowski