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Worth Repeating

Red, white, afternoon delight and other stories

By Tori Pool ,
Nina Garcia
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:09 PM CDT
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Elgin explains how he was instructed not to move his head.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Elgin explains how he was instructed not to move his head.

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Red-handed.” These stories feature sibling bonding as a punishment, never hearing the names of weekdays the same again, an extremely patriotic phone call, and post-anesthesia clarity. Each of these stories highlights the different ways of learning a lesson the hard way.

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers explore the theme “Red-Handed.” Stories featured include why you should never tell a lie during a Texas summer, the long and winding road to freedom, the intrusive nature of baby monitors, and two angry Latinas. Packed with the absurdity of bad decisions, these stories reflect moments where there was no way to say “I can explain.”

Stephen explains his punishment after getting caught.
Alejandra Sol Casas / Texas Public Radio
Stephen explains his punishment after getting caught.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Alejandra Sol Casas / Texas Public Radio

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: John Kobe

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Jacob Glombowski

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Worth Repeating Worth Repeatingpodcast
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool
Nina Garcia
Recently graduated from NYU and born and raised in San Antonio, Tx.
See stories by Nina Garcia