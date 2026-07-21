Red, white, afternoon delight and other stories
In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Red-handed.” These stories feature sibling bonding as a punishment, never hearing the names of weekdays the same again, an extremely patriotic phone call, and post-anesthesia clarity. Each of these stories highlights the different ways of learning a lesson the hard way.
In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers explore the theme “Red-Handed.” Stories featured include why you should never tell a lie during a Texas summer, the long and winding road to freedom, the intrusive nature of baby monitors, and two angry Latinas. Packed with the absurdity of bad decisions, these stories reflect moments where there was no way to say “I can explain.”
Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.
If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.
Produced by Texas Public Radio
Live Event Sound: John Kobe
Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati
Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas
Video Production: Jacob Glombowski