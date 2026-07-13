Worst place to keep a will and other stories

In this episode of Worth Repeating, our storytellers explore the theme “Found.” Stories featured include a mother who was also a dancer, a military kid finding her place in the world, a hospitality manager’s internal and external battle, and a son piecing together his father’s final wishes. Each of these stories highlights the moments where a revelation changed everything.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Paula shares a bit of her mother's lore.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Shannon explains the most welcoming place she's ever lived.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey . Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Jacob Glombowski