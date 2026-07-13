© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Worth Repeating

Worst place to keep a will and other stories

By Tori Pool ,
Nina Garcia
Published July 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Found.” These stories feature a mother’s hidden life, a place to call home, an Alaskan hospitality nightmare, the worst place to hide a will, and more.

In this episode of Worth Repeating, our storytellers explore the theme “Found.” Stories featured include a mother who was also a dancer, a military kid finding her place in the world, a hospitality manager’s internal and external battle, and a son piecing together his father’s final wishes. Each of these stories highlights the moments where a revelation changed everything.

Paula shares a bit of her mother's lore.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Paula shares a bit of her mother's lore.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Shannon explains the most welcoming place she's ever lived.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Jacob Glombowski

Tags
Worth Repeating Worth Repeatingpodcast
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool
Nina Garcia
Recently graduated from NYU and born and raised in San Antonio, Tx.
See stories by Nina Garcia