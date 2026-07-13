Checking your car for cats and other stories
In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Found.” Storytellers shared stories on the healing power of pets and how sometimes true love is a waiting game.
In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, our storytellers explore the theme “Found.” Each storyteller explores moments of revelation including: a dog “no one wanted,” a Pablo Neruda poem that led to a wedding, and a cat named Snowball who took his name a bit too literally. Each of these stories demonstrates the emotions the moment something comes into view, literally and figuratively.
Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.
Produced by Texas Public Radio
Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente
Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati
Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas
Video Production: Jacob Glombowski