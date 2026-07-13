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Worth Repeating

Checking your car for cats and other stories

By Tori Pool ,
Nina Garcia
Published July 13, 2026 at 5:12 PM CDT
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Becca explains how sometimes you just don't want to get out of bed.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Becca explains how sometimes you just don't want to get out of bed.

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Found.” Storytellers shared stories on the healing power of pets and how sometimes true love is a waiting game.

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, our storytellers explore the theme “Found.” Each storyteller explores moments of revelation including: a dog “no one wanted,” a Pablo Neruda poem that led to a wedding, and a cat named Snowball who took his name a bit too literally. Each of these stories demonstrates the emotions the moment something comes into view, literally and figuratively.

Tori muses about finding love.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Tori muses about finding love.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Sergio talks karaoke.
Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio
Sergio talks karaoke.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Jacob Glombowski

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Worth Repeating Worth Repeatingpodcast
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool
Nina Garcia
Recently graduated from NYU and born and raised in San Antonio, Tx.
See stories by Nina Garcia