Checking your car for cats and other stories

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, our storytellers explore the theme “Found.” Each storyteller explores moments of revelation including: a dog “no one wanted,” a Pablo Neruda poem that led to a wedding, and a cat named Snowball who took his name a bit too literally. Each of these stories demonstrates the emotions the moment something comes into view, literally and figuratively.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Tori muses about finding love.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio Sergio talks karaoke.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Jacob Glombowski