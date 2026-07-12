Tamalada turned family feud and other stories

In this episode of Worth Repeating, our storytellers explore the theme “Con Safos.” Stories featured include a mother who grieved her son through nature and Edward James Olmos, breaking a Chicana matriarch’s traditions, a family full of Maries, and finding inner peace while getting arrested. Each of these stories highlights the moments in life where inner battles were won with pride and with respect.

ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS Leticia recalls something worth fighting for.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey . Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Sockpuppet Studios