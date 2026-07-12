Tamalada turned family feud and other stories
In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Con Safos,” a phrase meaning “with respect.” The stories featured include a mother honoring her son, a brand-new tamalada tradition, a family graveyard, and an act of rebellion.
In this episode of Worth Repeating, our storytellers explore the theme “Con Safos.” Stories featured include a mother who grieved her son through nature and Edward James Olmos, breaking a Chicana matriarch’s traditions, a family full of Maries, and finding inner peace while getting arrested. Each of these stories highlights the moments in life where inner battles were won with pride and with respect.
Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.
If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.
Produced by Texas Public Radio
Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente
Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati
Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas
Video Production: Sockpuppet Studios