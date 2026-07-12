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Worth Repeating

A meaning you can’t mess with and other stories

By Tori Pool ,
Nina Garcia
Published July 12, 2026 at 12:36 PM CDT
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Isa explains the weight of a record.
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS/ Texas Public Radio
Isa explains the weight of a record.

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share their stories on the theme “Con Safos,” a phrase meaning “with respect.” The stories featured include a native San Antonian’s definition of con safos, a musician’s journey to success, and how a dancer didn’t need her glasses to see her true self.

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, our storytellers continue to explore the theme “Con Safos.” Each story explores the different faces of con safos including: a Chicano’s practical understanding of the term, what it means to be moved by music, and how a dance routine honoring Mexican culture turned into newfound confidence. Each of these stories demonstrates how respect for yourself shapes the way you move through the world.

ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

Trio Ardiente serenades
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS/ Texas Public Radio
Trio Ardiente serenades him.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Sockpuppet Studios

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Worth Repeating Worth Repeatingpodcast
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool
Nina Garcia
Recently graduated from NYU and born and raised in San Antonio, Tx.
See stories by Nina Garcia