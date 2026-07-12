A meaning you can’t mess with and other stories

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, our storytellers continue to explore the theme “Con Safos.” Each story explores the different faces of con safos including: a Chicano’s practical understanding of the term, what it means to be moved by music, and how a dance routine honoring Mexican culture turned into newfound confidence. Each of these stories demonstrates how respect for yourself shapes the way you move through the world.

ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS/ Texas Public Radio Trio Ardiente serenades him.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey . Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Sockpuppet Studios