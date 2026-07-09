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Worth Repeating

Technically not an overdose and other stories

By Tori Pool ,
Nina Garcia
Published July 9, 2026 at 5:08 PM CDT
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ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS/ Texas Public Radio

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast on the theme “Cloud 9.” Storytellers shared stories on how good music sounds while high, finding love in usual places, and a guy who’s giving pot a bad name.

In part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast, our storytellers explore the theme “Cloud 9.” Each storyteller explores their highest high including: a lost love of the Foo Fighters, a romance that bloomed in Overwatch and a weed induced medical condition that makes marijuana seem uncool. Each story shared captured the whirlwind of emotions that comes from being high as a kite.

Roberto confuses a closet for an exit.
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS/ Texas Public Radio
Roberto confuses a closet for an exit.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Worth Repeating returns fall 2026. Catch up on past episodes and look for next season's ticket announcements, coming soon. This episode of Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation, Lifshutz Foundation and Pasha Mediterranean Grill.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Grizzly Brothers

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Worth Repeating Worth Repeatingpodcast
Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool
Nina Garcia
Recently graduated from NYU and born and raised in San Antonio, Tx.
See stories by Nina Garcia