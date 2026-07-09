Nights to not remember and other stories
In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories on the theme, “Cloud 9.” Stories featured more than a few nights to remember (or not remember), new friends that aren’t necessarily good friends, not easily impressed mothers, and more.
In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers explore the theme “Cloud 9.” Stories featured include edible-induced hallucinations, two dogs named Maya, two guys who have never been higher in their lives, and a tutorial on folding the perfect fitted sheet. These stories showcase that the moments that take us to our highest heights can come from the simplest actions… or from consuming a lot of edibles.
Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.
If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey. Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.
Worth Repeating returns fall 2026. Catch up on past episodes and look for next season's ticket announcements, coming soon. This episode of Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation, Lifshutz Foundation and Pasha Mediterranean Grill.
Produced by Texas Public Radio
Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente
Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati
Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas
Video Production: Grizzly Brothers