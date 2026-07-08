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Worth Repeating

Haunted justice and other stories

By Tori Pool
Published July 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories on the theme, Startled. Stories featured include a couple of ghosts with different temperaments, odd warnings that saved a crew and more.

As we kick off the 2025–2026 season of Worth Repeating, our first four storytellers explore the theme Startled. Each story demonstrates that the most unexpected moments are often the ones that stay with us.

ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS/ Texas Public Radio
Mac tells us about a knock.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey.

Tori worries about cutting a cake.
ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS/ Texas Public Radio
Tori worries about cutting a cake.

Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Worth Repeating returns Fall 2026. Catch up on past episodes and look for next season's ticket announcements, coming soon.

This episode of Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation, Lifshutz Foundation and Pasha Mediterranean Grill.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas

Video Production: Jacob Glombowski

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Tori Pool
Events, host of the Worth Repeating podcast, rentals, cloud watcher and more...
See stories by Tori Pool