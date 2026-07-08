Cold-blooded guardians and other stories

In Part 2 of the Worth Repeating podcast on the theme Startled, we saved the creepiest for last. Explore unexplained encounters, unexpected friendships with snakes, and a camp experience that offered a lesson on thievery. Each story captured the moments that give you a jolt, nicely.

Every live Worth Repeating event is recorded at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, often in front of a sold-out crowd. If you joined us this past season, thank you for being part of it.

ALEJANDRA SOL CASAS/ Texas Public Radio

If you have a moment I’d love to hear from you. Tell us about your experience, share ideas for future themes or musical guests, and let us know what you'd like to see at a future show by filling out our survey . Not a survey person? No problem. You can always send your thoughts directly to worthrepeating@tpr.org. We read every message, and your feedback helps shape future seasons.

Worth Repeating returns fall 2026. Catch up on past episodes and look for next season's ticket announcements, coming soon. This episode of Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation , Lifshutz Foundation and Pasha Mediterranean Grill.

Produced by Texas Public Radio

Live Event Sound: Daniel Puente

Podcast Production: Jacob Rosati

Photography: Alejandra Sol Casas