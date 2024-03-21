© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating

Queen-pin and other stories

By Tori Pool
Published March 21, 2024 at 6:13 PM CDT
Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio
Elaine shares her husband's surprise at her bowling skills.

Part 1 of the Worth Repeating podcast on the theme 'Reset'. Stories include two very different helicopter rides, competitive date night and more.

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories on the theme ‘Reset’. This includes stories about being exposed to triggering content on social media, two helicopter rides to the same destination, and a striking discovery on date night. Each storyteller shares the events that led to their memorable reset moment. Touching and at times tense, these storytellers remind us that we can always try again.

Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio
Quinton shares his frustrations about knowing something was wrong with his sight.

