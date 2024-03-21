Queen-pin and other stories

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, storytellers share stories on the theme ‘Reset’. This includes stories about being exposed to triggering content on social media, two helicopter rides to the same destination, and a striking discovery on date night. Each storyteller shares the events that led to their memorable reset moment. Touching and at times tense, these storytellers remind us that we can always try again.

Eric Guajardo/ Texas Public Radio Quinton shares his frustrations about knowing something was wrong with his sight.

