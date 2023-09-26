A Granola Girl Keeps Her Word And Other San Antonio Stories

In this episode of the Worth Repeating Podcast on the theme, "Bail," we hear from the last three storytellers and their need to get gone fast. Featuring stories about an airport trip mishap, the need for more than your diaphragm, and a crazy cat enthusiast in need of a sitter. Gripping, unbelievable, and at times awkwardly hilarious, each storyteller explains the need to hightail it to safety.

Audio Production by: Alfie De la Garza/ Texas Public Radio