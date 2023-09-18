© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Worth Repeating

A Lobster Roll A Day And Other San Antonio Stories

By Tori Pool
Published September 18, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT
Crystal Peter on why her trip was cut short. TPR/ Bail (Part 1)
Chase Otero/ Texas Public Radio
Crystal Peter on why her trip was cut short. TPR/ Bail (Part 1)

Bolting from Mexico to navigating the intricacies of getting out of jail, these stories highlight the importance of recognizing the right moment to make a hasty exit.

In this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, the theme was "Bail" launching the ninth season with the first of seven gripping stories about quick getaways. From bolting from Mexico to navigating the intricacies of getting out of jail, these stories highlight the importance of recognizing the right moment to make a hasty exit. Thoughtful, candid, and at times, too relatable, each storyteller mastered the art of bailing. 

Worth Repeating returns October 17th with Specter. These stories are sure to haunt so grab tickets by clicking here! Want to support Worth Repeating? Consider picking up your copy of Worth Repeating San Antonio stories available at each live event. Featuring a collection of forty true tales, epic adventures, and intimate revelations, your support funds programs like these.  

Don't miss the epic conclusion of this episode available September 26th everywhere you stream podcasts.

Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 Foundation.

