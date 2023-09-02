San Antonio Book Festival authors decide to fight or flight

In this special bonus episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, four remarkable San Antonio Book Festival authors take the stage each sharing a true tale inspired by the timeless choice between fight and flight. A part of the San Antonio Book Festival Lit Happens event this special episode was recorded live from the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center at TPR headquarters.

