Worth Repeating

San Antonio Book Festival authors decide to fight or flight

By Tori Pool
Published September 2, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT
San Antonio Book Festival and Texas Public Radio present this special bonus episode of the Worth Repeating Podcast with the theme of Fight or Flight.

In this special bonus episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, four remarkable San Antonio Book Festival authors take the stage each sharing a true tale inspired by the timeless choice between fight and flight. A part of the San Antonio Book Festival Lit Happens event this special episode was recorded live from the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center at TPR headquarters.

Made possible by the San Antonio Book Festival, 80/20 Foundation, Art Everywhere Project, Nowhere Book Shop, and Texas Public Radio. Be on the lookout for our next San Antonio Book Festival partnership featuring Luis Alberto Urrea For this and more visit sabookfestival.org.

Worth Repeating is back September 12th and the theme is Bail. Bailing town or bailing out these stories take you on wild rides and daring escapes. Link to tickets when you visit tpr.org/wr

Tori Pool
Worth Repeating producer and host, Events, and cloud watcher— oh my.
