Worth Repeating

When A Teacher Becomes The Student And Other San Antonio Stories

By Tori Pool
Published May 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT
Photography by Shayan Khezri/ Texas Public Radio
/

¿Como? was the subject of this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, the second part of our April storytelling event. These last three stories include a would-be kidnapping, a student eager to teach, and a father that has a way with words. Slightly embarrassing and filled with moments where you have to trust your gut, these stories ended our season perfectly!

Worth Repeating returns in September with a whole new season and we need supporters like you. Fan of the program? Visit tpr.org/wr and submit to become a part of the volunteer storyboard. Writing groups, show production and more, the program couldn’t be possible without your support. Special thanks to this year's amazing crew for all of their hard work.

Also this fall, Worth Repeating, the book!

Worth Repeating San Antonio Stories featuring a collection of forty true tales, epic adventures, and intimate revelations. Follow TPR and Trinity University Press on social media to stay in the loop for all things launch party and more on where to find this San Antonio jewel.

Tori Pool
Worth Repeating producer and host, Events, and cloud watcher— oh my.
