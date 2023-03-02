© 2023 Texas Public Radio
KTPD 89.3 FM in Del Rio's broadcast signal is currently down. Internet stream is unaffected. We are working to restore the radio signal.
Worth Repeating

A Near Drowning That Inspired Patriotism and Other San Antonio Stories

By Tori Pool
Published March 2, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST
FebruaryWorthRepeating-62.jpg
Photography by Alejandra Sol Casas
/
Alex Alcocer belting out a song at February's Worth Repeating!

Being saved and saving are the subject of this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, the second part of the February storytelling event. From uninvited guests, to near drownings, these stories highlight the resilience of both humans and animals when faced with sticky situations.

Worth Repeating returns on March 14th and the theme is Covers. Books, Magazines, or Newspapers covers, whether you’re covering for a friend or covering the spread we've got you covered! For tickets visit tpr.org/wr.

Worth Repeating is made possible by the 80/20 foundation, City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, Do210.com, Real Ale Brewing Company, and Texas A&M University at San Antonio.

Tori Pool
Worth Repeating producer and host, Events, and cloud watcher— oh my.
