Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories

Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed.

Join us for our next live show on December 13th, where the theme will be chisme: stories about gossip, rumor, and behind-the-scenes drama. Or submit your own story to tell at tpr.org/wr.

Support for Worth Repeating comes from Real Ale brewing company, the 80/20 Foundation, do210.com, and Texas A&M San Antonio.