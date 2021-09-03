Looking For Love In All The Wrong Pandemics

The stories in this episode of Worth Repeating were recorded in the fall of 2020, when vaccines were a point of speculation and the grind of pandemic life was setting in. The longer lockdowns continued, the harder it was to sustain the things that gave pre-COVID life its color—socializing, discovering new things, even falling in love. These stories are about that last topic: we asked listeners to tell us about the love in their lives, romantic and otherwise, during the height of the pandemic.