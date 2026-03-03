TPR News Now: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- It's Primary Election Day in Texas — long lines and large crowds are expected
- San Antonio appoints a new Chief Downtown Officer
- Security concerns rise over Mexican drone sightings
- Health officials, experts gather for Texas Substance Use Symposium
Today's weather in San Antonio: Cloudy through mid morning, then it'll gradually clear for a high near 87. Slight chance of drizzle tonight with a low around 67.
