TPR News Now: Friday, February 20, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Rep. Tony Gonzales says he's being blackmailed over an alleged affair
- San Antonio committed to fighting against senior scams and neglect
- Judson ISD to discuss possible school closures tomorrow
- Woodlawn Lake Park gets $2M for a new bike path
- SA Rodeo enters its second full weekend
Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog through the early morning, otherwise the day will start off cloudy then gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 74.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.