TPR News Now: Thursday, February 19, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA looks to solve "missing middle" housing problem
- VFW Post 76 sees major upgrades
- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman questions TX Senate Republican primary
- Texas Hill Country schools affected by hoax bomb threats
- Rep. Talarico raises $2.5M following axed Stephen Colbert interview
Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start off mostly cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 85. Partly cloudy tonight for a low near 60.
