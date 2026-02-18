TPR News Now: Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Over 12K Bexar County voters cast an in-person ballot on Day 1 of early voting
- Bexar County seeking "direct engagement" with ICE amid expanded operations
- Narcotic arrests and seizures in SA increased last year
- Health officials monitor small cluster of measles in the Hill Country
- SA Phil responds after canceling remainder of its season
Today's weather in San Antonio: Some patchy fog in the early morning, otherwise it's going to gradually become sunny with a high near 81. Cloudy tonight with a low near 61.
