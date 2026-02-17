TPR News Now: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Polls are open for early voting today

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones looks into making bus rides free

Judson ISD to close Judson Middle School, appoints new interim superintendent

San Antonio Philharmonic cancels its season

Today's weather in San Antonio: Some patchy fog in the early morning, otherwise it's going to gradually clear with a high near 82.