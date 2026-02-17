TPR News Now: Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Polls are open for early voting today
- Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones looks into making bus rides free
- Judson ISD to close Judson Middle School, appoints new interim superintendent
- San Antonio Philharmonic cancels its season
Today's weather in San Antonio: Some patchy fog in the early morning, otherwise it's going to gradually clear with a high near 82.
