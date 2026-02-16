TPR News Now: Monday, February 16, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Early voting in the March primaries begins tomorrow
- Judson ISD trustees discuss potential school closures
- Bexar commissioners to revisit voter registration software
- Couples tie the knot in Valentine's Day weddings
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 78. Increasing clouds tonight with a low around 54.
