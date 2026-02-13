TPR News Now: Friday, February 13, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA council OKs resolution related to immigration enforcement
- Ron Nirenberg and Peter Sakai clash on Project Marvel
- SA will contribute $30K for study on possible diversion center
- Local home sales fall in January
- Bexar County kicks off annual Valentine's Day weddings tonight
Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog through the early morning, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80. A 30% chance of shower tonight.
