TPR News Now: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



SA Mayor Jones asks local congressman not to fund ICE detention center

Future of Guajolote Ranch project seems uncertain

Councilmembers observe federal immigration court hearings

Bus fares take center stage at SA city council

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 80. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 60.