TPR News Now: Thursday, February 12, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA Mayor Jones asks local congressman not to fund ICE detention center
- Future of Guajolote Ranch project seems uncertain
- Councilmembers observe federal immigration court hearings
- Bus fares take center stage at SA city council
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 80. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 60.
