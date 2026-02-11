TPR News Now: Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Texas cracks down on student walkouts protesting ICE
- Relief center opens to help recovery efforts in Kerr County
- Peter Sakai, Ron Nirenberg face off in Bexar County judge debate
- San Antonio Sports reveals its 2026 Hall of Fame class
Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start off cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 75. Partly cloudy tonight with a low near 55.
