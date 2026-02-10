TPR News Now: Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Council members call for possible censure of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
- Judson ISD to close four schools at the end of the year
- Lennar Corporation begins clearing land for controversial development
- Local officials consider a jail diversion center
- Music director of San Antonio Philharmonic resigns
Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog in the early morning, otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 74. A chance to see some showers later on tonight.
