TPR News Now: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published February 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Council members call for possible censure of Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
  • Judson ISD to close four schools at the end of the year
  • Lennar Corporation begins clearing land for controversial development
  • Local officials consider a jail diversion center
  • Music director of San Antonio Philharmonic resigns

Today's weather in San Antonio: Patchy fog in the early morning, otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 74. A chance to see some showers later on tonight.

Marian Navarro
