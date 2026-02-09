TPR News Now: Monday, February 9, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- DHS releases statement on viral ICE arrest in San Antonio
- Rep. Tony Gonzales comments on SA ICE facility
- Two cases of tuberculosis confirmed at ICE center in El Paso
- NEISD will convert recently-closed school into safety center
- SA Food Bank, Boeing teamed up for distribution event
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 83. Increasing clouds with a low near 57.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.