TPR News Now: Friday, February 6, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA City Council quashes requests related to controversial subdivision
- A Bexar County judge is suspended without pay following her indictment
- SAWS makes its first case to city council for a rate increase
- New Public Works director discusses plan to improve streets and drainage
- New legal opinion validates banning of cameras to issue traffic tickets
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 80. Clear tonight with a low around 49.
