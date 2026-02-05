TPR News Now: Thursday, February 5, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Judson ISD to begin termination process for Superintendent Milton Fields
- Immigration raids causing a crisis in the construction industry
- SA City Council will vote on creation of tax entity to pay for proposed subdivision
- Local San Antonians represent in this Sunday's Super Bowl
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 69 and some calm breezes. Clear tonight, with a low around 46.
