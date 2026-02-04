TPR News Now: Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Legal battle still ongoing the in the case of Texas death row inmate, Robert Roberson
- Judson ISD holds special meeting tonight on possible termination of superintendent
- $4M grant approved to improve federal elections
- School voucher applications open today
- SA will consider bond package for next year
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny today with a high near 67 and some moderate breezes. Mostly clear tonight for a low near 40.
