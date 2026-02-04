© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published February 4, 2026 at 6:02 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Legal battle still ongoing the in the case of Texas death row inmate, Robert Roberson
  • Judson ISD holds special meeting tonight on possible termination of superintendent
  • $4M grant approved to improve federal elections
  • School voucher applications open today
  • SA will consider bond package for next year

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny today with a high near 67 and some moderate breezes. Mostly clear tonight for a low near 40.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro