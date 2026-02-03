TPR News Now: Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Rep. Joaquín Castro discusses Liam Conejo Ramos, Dilley measles cases
- Mark Texeira outraises his opponents in race for 21st Congressional District
- SA Metro Health faces possible funding gap in child oral health program
- San Antonio, Cuba share art as part of San Havana Project
Today's weather in San Antonio: Some patchy fog in the early morning, otherwise it will gradually clear with a high near 72. Mostly clear tonight with a low near 47.
