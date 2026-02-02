TPR News Now: Monday, February 2, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos released from Dilley detention center

Today is the last day to register to vote in the March primaries

State Board of Education postpones vote on K-12 reading list

Bexar County judge returns to work following arrest

SA approves film incentives for new children's show

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high near 66 and some light breezes. It will stay cloudy tonight with a low near 56.