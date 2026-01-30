© 2026 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, January 30, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published January 30, 2026 at 6:10 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Detainees from Dilley transferred to a holding institute in Laredo
  • Bexar County judge indicted for official oppression, unlawful restraint
  • SA Philharmonic cancels February concerts
  • Planned Parenthood South Texas continues to face attacks
  • Site of Goliad massacre now in the care of Texas Historical Commission

Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start off cloudy then gradually become sunny with a high near 57. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 32.

Marian Navarro
