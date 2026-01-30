TPR News Now: Friday, January 30, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Detainees from Dilley transferred to a holding institute in Laredo
- Bexar County judge indicted for official oppression, unlawful restraint
- SA Philharmonic cancels February concerts
- Planned Parenthood South Texas continues to face attacks
- Site of Goliad massacre now in the care of Texas Historical Commission
Today's weather in San Antonio: The day will start off cloudy then gradually become sunny with a high near 57. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 32.
