TPR News Now: Thursday, January 29, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Hundreds march in Dilley to protest ICE detention of 5-year-old boy; Rep. Castro responds
- ITC reopens new temporary home at Frost Bank Tower
- Author of water study refutes statements made by SAWS over Guajolote Ranch
- Child advocates urge lawmakers to participate in Summer EBT program
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 67. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low near 39.
