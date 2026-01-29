© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, January 29, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published January 29, 2026 at 6:06 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Hundreds march in Dilley to protest ICE detention of 5-year-old boy; Rep. Castro responds
  • ITC reopens new temporary home at Frost Bank Tower
  • Author of water study refutes statements made by SAWS over Guajolote Ranch
  • Child advocates urge lawmakers to participate in Summer EBT program

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 67. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low near 39.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now TPRTop Stories
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro