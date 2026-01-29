TPR News Now: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Hundreds march in Dilley to protest ICE detention of 5-year-old boy; Rep. Castro responds

ITC reopens new temporary home at Frost Bank Tower

Author of water study refutes statements made by SAWS over Guajolote Ranch

Child advocates urge lawmakers to participate in Summer EBT program

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly sunny with a high near 67. Partly cloudy tonight, with a low near 39.