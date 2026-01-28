TPR News Now: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



TX teachers union asks court to block investigations related to Charlie Kirk

SA councilwoman pleads to a lesser charge in drunk driving case

Toyota, Boeing host job fairs this week

TX homeowners with disabilities eligible for homestead exemeption

Botanical Garden to restore trees destroyed by July 4 floods

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 57. Partly cloudy tonight with a low around 32.