TPR News Now: Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- TX teachers union asks court to block investigations related to Charlie Kirk
- SA councilwoman pleads to a lesser charge in drunk driving case
- Toyota, Boeing host job fairs this week
- TX homeowners with disabilities eligible for homestead exemeption
- Botanical Garden to restore trees destroyed by July 4 floods
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 57. Partly cloudy tonight with a low around 32.
