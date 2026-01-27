TPR News Now: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Advocates worry about conditions of Dilley detention center
- Bexar County to negotiate $250K grant agreeement with SA Food Bank
- New report examines PTSD following July 4 floods
- NEISD holds firm in its cell phone policy
- Regular operations resume in SA & Bexar County today
Today's weather in San Antonio: An extreme cold warning expires at 9 a.m. Mostly sunny with a high near 49. A low near 28 later on tonight.
