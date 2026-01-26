TPR News Now: Monday, January 26, 2026
This morning's headlines:
- Lingering cold results in school closures and a halt to non-essential services
- Bexar and surrounding counties included in Gov. Abbott's disaster declaration
- The cold weather has impacted blood donations
- Immigration attorney says there was a disturbance at Dilley detention center
- Top Dems running for U.S. Senate discuss immigration enforcement during debate
Today's weather in San Antonio:
Extreme cold warning remains in place through noon today. Sunny with an afternoon high of 37. Clear and cold tonight, low of 17.
