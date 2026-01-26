TPR News Now: Monday, January 26, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Lingering cold results in school closures and a halt to non-essential services

Bexar and surrounding counties included in Gov. Abbott's disaster declaration

The cold weather has impacted blood donations

Immigration attorney says there was a disturbance at Dilley detention center

Top Dems running for U.S. Senate discuss immigration enforcement during debate

Today's weather in San Antonio:

Extreme cold warning remains in place through noon today. Sunny with an afternoon high of 37. Clear and cold tonight, low of 17.