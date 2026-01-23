© 2026 Texas Public Radio
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, January 23, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published January 23, 2026 at 5:53 AM CST
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • SA residents pack council chambers for 7-hour long immigration enforcement debate
  • Council hears tax entity proposal from Lennar Homes
  • Hill Country power providers prep for bitter cold
  • City, county open warming centers, resilency hubs this weekend

Today's weather in San Antonio: Some fog through the morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 72.

