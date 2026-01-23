TPR News Now: Friday, January 23, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- SA residents pack council chambers for 7-hour long immigration enforcement debate
- Council hears tax entity proposal from Lennar Homes
- Hill Country power providers prep for bitter cold
- City, county open warming centers, resilency hubs this weekend
Today's weather in San Antonio: Some fog through the morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 72.
