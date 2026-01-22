TPR News Now: Thursday, January 22, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Uvalde school cop found not guilty in child endangerement case
- Child advocacy group says immigration crackdown is harming children
- City of San Antonio considers 2027 bond package
- TxDOT treats the roads ahead of winter weather
Today's weather in San Antonio: Some patchy fog through the morning, otherwise it will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 73.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.