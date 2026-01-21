TPR News Now: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Uvalde cop trial enters its final phase with closing arguments
- Electrical manufacturer plant to bring 3K jobs to south San Antonio
- SAISD will close Carvajal Elementary at the end of the school year
- Local protesters gather as part of nationwide "Free America" walkout"
- Cold front could bring sleet, snow, ice to Texas
Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a slight chance to see some showers in the early morning through the afternoon. Otherwise it will become mostly sunny with a high near 69.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.