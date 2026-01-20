TPR News Now: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Uvalde trial enters its third week today

Mural honoring people killed by police gets vandalized

SA's annual MLK march takes on added meaning

Early voting for March primaries begins next month

Boeing awarded $2B contract to test new B-52 engines in SA

Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high near 60. There's a 30% chance to see showers later on tonight.