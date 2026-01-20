TPR News Now: Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Uvalde trial enters its third week today
- Mural honoring people killed by police gets vandalized
- SA's annual MLK march takes on added meaning
- Early voting for March primaries begins next month
- Boeing awarded $2B contract to test new B-52 engines in SA
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high near 60. There's a 30% chance to see showers later on tonight.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.