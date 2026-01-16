TPR News Now: Friday, January 16, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Uvalde trial resumes today following a brief pause on Thursday
- SA city council OKs approved federal building purchase for Project Marvel
- Upgrades to Brackenridge Park continue following lawsuit
- Veterans show out for local job fair
- How new eviction laws impact Bexar County residents
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 72 and some strong winds. Mostly clear tonight with a low near 43.
