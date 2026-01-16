TPR News Now: Friday, January 16, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Uvalde trial resumes today following a brief pause on Thursday

SA city council OKs approved federal building purchase for Project Marvel

Upgrades to Brackenridge Park continue following lawsuit

Veterans show out for local job fair

How new eviction laws impact Bexar County residents

Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 72 and some strong winds. Mostly clear tonight with a low near 43.