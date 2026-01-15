TPR News Now: Thursday, January 15, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Will SA City Council approve $30M to purchase a federal building for Project Marvel?
- Gov. Abbott calls for arrest of those obstructing ICE
- New documents show confusion at Camp Mystic during flooding
- A warm winter means more bugs in SA
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 66 and some calm breezes. Clear tonight, with a low around 43.
