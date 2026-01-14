TPR News Now: Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- San Antonio's Project Marvel takes its next steps
- Pride San Antonio discusses removal of rainbow crosswalk
- Average SAWS bill could spike by 32% over the next four years
- More testimony in the Uvalde school cop trial
- Data centers continue to expand across SA
Today's weather in San Antonio: Sunny with a high near 69 and some strong winds. Clear tonight with a low around 40.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.