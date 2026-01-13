TPR News Now: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Former head of Alamo Trust speaks out on her ousting
- The latest in the trial of a former Uvalde school police officer
- SAISD delays vote on the closure of Carvajal Elementary
- Catholic Charities of San Antonio names new CEO
- San Antonio prepares for MLK March
Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a chance of showers in the early morning. Otherwise, it will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 63.
