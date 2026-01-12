TPR News Now: Monday, January 12, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Judson ISD superintedent placed on administrative leave
- Judge denies restraining order to halt rainbow crosswalk removal in SA
- Uvalde school cop trial enters its second week
- Hundreds show up at local anti-ICE rally
- San Antonio's ITC reopens this month in a new location
Today's weather in San Antonio: Mostly cloudy with a high near 62. There's a 30% chance to see some showers tonight with a low around 48.
